Rashee Rice will fully participate in training camp

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice faces a multi-game suspension. The question is: How many games will he miss?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he is uncertain when the NFL will decide on punishment for Rice, who pleaded guilty last week to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury.

But Rice will be a full participant in training camp, Reid said, despite the two third-degree felonies that resulted in five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail.

“We’re going to progress as normal with [Rice],” Reid said, via Jenna West of TheAthletic.com. “He’ll go in and take all the reps that he’ll normally take. We always rotate that position, so depending on what happens here with the future, whoever needs to play will step in and know what they are doing and be in good shape to do it.”

Rice is healthy after rehabbing a knee injury that ended his 2024 season in Week 4. He caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City’s first three games.