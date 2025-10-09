 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rasheed Walker out of Packers practice Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2025 05:07 PM

The Packers practiced without left tackle Rasheed Walker on Thursday.

Walker was a limited participant on Wednesday, but he did not get on the field at all in the team’s second workout of the week. Walker has a quad injury.

Reserve tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) remained out of practice along with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee). The status of all three players will be updated on Friday.

Left guard Aaron Banks (groin), defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion), kicker Brandon McManus (quad), offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), and wide receiver Savion Williams (groin) were all limited participants. Head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice that there is high concern about McManus’ availability.