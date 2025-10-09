Rasheed Walker out of Packers practice Thursday

The Packers practiced without left tackle Rasheed Walker on Thursday.

Walker was a limited participant on Wednesday, but he did not get on the field at all in the team’s second workout of the week. Walker has a quad injury.

Reserve tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) remained out of practice along with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee). The status of all three players will be updated on Friday.

Left guard Aaron Banks (groin), defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion), kicker Brandon McManus (quad), offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), and wide receiver Savion Williams (groin) were all limited participants. Head coach Matt LaFleur said before practice that there is high concern about McManus’ availability.