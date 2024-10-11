Rashid Shaheed: “I’ll be all good” for Sunday vs. Bucs

Though Rashid Shaheed was added to the injury report this week and missed Wednesday’s practice with a hip issue, he’s expecting to play in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Shaheed was back on the field as a limited participant for Thursday’s session and said that he’ll be “all good” for Week 6.

“Just trying to take care of this hip,” Shaheed said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “By the time game time comes around, I’ll be alright,”

“Just playing it smart throughout the week so I’ll be able to play fast on Sunday.”

Shaheed leads the Saints with 338 yards and three receiving touchdowns on 19 catches. His touchdowns have come from 43, 59, and 70 yards this season.

His presence will be important on Sunday as rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler makes his first start for injured quarterback Derek Carr.