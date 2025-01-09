Rashod Bateman: My job is to go out and make plays no matter who’s on the field

Baltimore’s Zay Flowers is out with a knee injury for Saturday’s playoff game against Pittsburgh, which leaves Rashod Bateman as the team’s top wide receiver for the wild card round.

Head coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in the team’s other offensive weapons, including Bateman. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Bateman noted he’s ready for the challenge.

“The situation that we have on our hands, it doesn’t change anything about me and my role and what I got to do,” Bateman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “My job is to go out and make plays no matter who’s on the field. So, it might look a little different as far as where I’m at [lining up on the field]. But overall, we got a football game, and I got to go play ball.”

Bateman finished the regular season third on the team with 45 catches but second on the club with 756 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

It’s easily been Bateman’s best season, which will only get better if he can come through with some key plays to open the playoffs.