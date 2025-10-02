 Skip navigation
Rashod Bateman: We’ve got all the trust in Cooper Rush

  
Published October 2, 2025 08:29 AM

Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, which makes it likelier that his hamstring injury is going to keep him out of the Ravens’ Week 5 game against the Texans.

If that turns out to be the case, the Ravens will turn to Cooper Rush as their starter on Sunday. Rush got his first significant playing time as a Raven after Jackson left last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and went 9-of-13 for 52 yards.

Rush also started 14 games with the Cowboys and his experience led tight end Mark Andrews to call him a “pro’s pro” who is “going to know what to do” on the field. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman sent a similar message about the comfort level with the No. 2 quarterback.

“Coop’s done an amazing job since he’s been here,” Bateman said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got all the trust that he’ll get the job done.”

Jackson’s a two-time MVP, so it’s not going to be a seamless switch but the 1-3 Ravens can’t afford too much disruption if they want to get back on course to the playoffs. Based on what Andrews and Bateman said, they’re not expecting it to come.