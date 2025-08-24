Ravens “absolutely” expect Lamar Jackson to practice Monday

The Ravens said quarterback Lamar Jackson was fine after getting his foot stepped on at Wednesday’s practice, but his absence at Thursday’s practice left some to wonder whether there was any lingering issue that would threaten his availability.

Those concerns should be put to rest on Monday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday’s game that Jackson is set to practice when the team gets back on the field on Monday.

“Yes, absolutely,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Unless he doesn’t want to. He is Lamar.”

Assuming there’s no change to those plans, Jackson will have two weeks of practice leading into the team’s Sunday night opener in Buffalo.