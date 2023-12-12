Ravens activate Pepe Williams

Cornerback Pepe Williams is back on the Ravens active roster.

Williams was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. He had reached the end of the 21-day window to practice with the team that opened in November and had to be activated or he would be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Offseason ankle surgery limited Williams’ availability in the spring and during training camp and he went on injured reserve ahead of the season opener.

Williams was a fourth-round pick last year. He had 24 tackles and two passes defensed in 14 games during his rookie season.