Ravens activate Tavius Robinson, Ar’Darius Washington to 53-man roster

  
Published December 13, 2025 04:19 PM

The Ravens have activated a pair of defensive players in advance of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson has been activated off of injured reserve and safety Ar’Darius Washington has been activated off of the reserve/PUP list.

Robinson suffered a foot injury in October. He’s recorded 2.0 sacks with two tackles for loss, four QB hits, and a forced fumble in six games this year.

Washington will be making his season debut after being sidelined by a torn Achilles in May. He appeared in all 17 games with 10 starts for the Ravens last season, recording eight passes defensed, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a sack.