Ravens add Nate Wiggins with 30th pick

The Ravens had to wait nearly four hours to make their first selection of this year’s draft, but their patience paid off with one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class.

Former Clemson corner Nate Wiggins was Baltimore’s choice with the 30th overall pick. He’s the first corner the Ravens have taken in the first round since Marlon Humphrey in 2017 and the two men will now be teammates in the secondary.

Wiggins made 11 starts during the 2022 season and was first-team All-ACC after the 2023 campaign. He had 60 tackles, three interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, and two forced fumbles over his three college years.

Brandon Stephens, Ar’Darius Washington, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Arthur Maulet join Humphrey and Wiggins as the corners for the Ravens.