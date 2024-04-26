 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
nbc_pft_florioqmitchell_240425.jpg
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22
nbc_pft_floriofauntanu_240425.jpg
Fautanu will ‘stabilize’ Steelers offensive line

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriobrianthomasjr_240425.jpg
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
nbc_pft_florioqmitchell_240425.jpg
Eagles make Mitchell first CB taken at pick No. 22
nbc_pft_floriofauntanu_240425.jpg
Fautanu will ‘stabilize’ Steelers offensive line

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens add Nate Wiggins with 30th pick

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:42 PM

The Ravens had to wait nearly four hours to make their first selection of this year’s draft, but their patience paid off with one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class.

Former Clemson corner Nate Wiggins was Baltimore’s choice with the 30th overall pick. He’s the first corner the Ravens have taken in the first round since Marlon Humphrey in 2017 and the two men will now be teammates in the secondary.

Wiggins made 11 starts during the 2022 season and was first-team All-ACC after the 2023 campaign. He had 60 tackles, three interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, and two forced fumbles over his three college years.

Brandon Stephens, Ar’Darius Washington, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Arthur Maulet join Humphrey and Wiggins as the corners for the Ravens.