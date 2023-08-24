Ravens adding Terrell Suggs to Ring of Honor

Terrell Suggs will be the next member of the Ravens’ Ring of Honor.

The Ravens announced today that Suggs will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on October 22, during the Ravens’ home game against the Lions.

The Ravens took Suggs with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft and he played with them through 2018. He was defensive rookie of the year in 2003, defensive player of the year in 2011, and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Suggs had 139 sacks in his NFL career, 132.5 of which were with the Ravens, making him Baltimore’s all-time leader.