MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ravens agree to sign Nelson Agholor

  
Published March 24, 2023 08:48 AM
nbc_pft_lamardeshauncontract_230324
March 24, 2023 07:52 AM
According to Ozzie Newsome, Ravens’ owner said Deshaun Watson’s contract has caused some issues, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to examine the big-picture ripple effect throughout the league.

The Ravens may not have things settled with their quarterback. But they’re still adding a veteran receiver.

Baltimore is signing Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to multiple reports.

Agholor can also earn an additional $3 million in incentives.

A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Agholor spent his last two seasons with the Patriots. He caught 31 passes for 362 passes with two touchdowns in 2022.

After playing his first five years with the Eagles, Agholor put up his best season with the Raiders in 2020 when he caught 48 passes for 896 yards with eight touchdowns.

In eight seasons, Agholor has caught 340 passes for 4,246 yards with 31 TDs.

Agholor went on a free-agent visit with Baltimore earlier this week.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta ruffled some feathers when he talked about his team’s record in drafting receivers at the scouting combine. We’ll see if this latest free agent signing ends up providing some consistency at the position.