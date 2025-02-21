 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Ravens announce several changes to coaching staff

  
Published February 21, 2025 11:17 AM

The Ravens announced the hiring of four assistant coaches on Friday.

As previously reported, former Ravens safety Anthony Levine will be returning to the club as their assistant special teams coach. The Ravens have also hired defensive backs coach Donald D’Alesio, assistant linebackers coach Matt Pees, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Hartman.

D’Alesio has been the safeties coach for the Chiefs for the last three seasons. Pees was a defensive analyst for the Bears last season and has also worked for the Falcons and Titans. His father Dean is a former Ravens defensive coordinator and currently serves as a consultant for the team.

The Ravens previously announced the addition of senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Chuck Pagano and inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. Running backs coach Willie Taggart has added the assistant head coach title.