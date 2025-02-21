Ravens announce several changes to coaching staff

The Ravens announced the hiring of four assistant coaches on Friday.

As previously reported, former Ravens safety Anthony Levine will be returning to the club as their assistant special teams coach. The Ravens have also hired defensive backs coach Donald D’Alesio, assistant linebackers coach Matt Pees, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Hartman.

D’Alesio has been the safeties coach for the Chiefs for the last three seasons. Pees was a defensive analyst for the Bears last season and has also worked for the Falcons and Titans. His father Dean is a former Ravens defensive coordinator and currently serves as a consultant for the team.

The Ravens previously announced the addition of senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Chuck Pagano and inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. Running backs coach Willie Taggart has added the assistant head coach title.