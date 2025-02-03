Ravens announce offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s extension

Word last week was that the Ravens and offensive coordinator Todd Monken were working toward finalizing a contract extension and those conversations have reached the finished line.

The Ravens announced on Monday that the deal is done. They did not share any details about the pact.

Monken joined the Ravens in 2023 and the Ravens scored the fourth-most points in the league while quarterback Lamar Jackson won the MVP Award. Jackson is an MVP finalist again this year and the Ravens finished third in points, so it’s not hard to understand why they want to keep Monken in Baltimore. He drew some early interest from teams looking for a head coach, but they went in different directions.

That works out well for the Ravens as they try to figure out how to make it out of the AFC and into the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2012 season.