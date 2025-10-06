Ravens are on pace to be the first team in NFL history to give up 600 points in a season

The Baltimore Ravens may do something this season that no team has done in NFL history. And not in a good way.

Through five games, the Ravens have allowed their opponents to score a total of 177 points. That puts them on pace to allow 602 points over the course of a 17-game season, which would be the worst of all time.

The current record is 534 points allowed, set by the Panthers last year. The record in a 16-game season was 533 points allowed, set by the Baltimore Colts in 1981. That Colts team allowed 33.3 points per game, while this Ravens team is allowing 35.4 points per game, so the longer season isn’t why the Ravens are on pace to set the record. The Ravens’ putrid defense is why they’re on pace to set the record.

Baltimore’s defense has been ravaged by injuries, but injuries can’t fully explain just how bad this Ravens defense has been. The Ravens’ four losses have been by scores of 41-40, 38-30, 37-20 and 44-10. That’s unacceptable in the NFL even if you have to line up your second-stringers at all 11 positions. What the Ravens are doing on defense is awful. And they may make history.