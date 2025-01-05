Ravens clinch AFC North, AFC’s No. 3 seed with 35-10 victory over Browns

The Ravens took care of business on Saturday, beating the Browns 28-10 to clinch the AFC North and the conference’s No. 3 seed.

The game’s ultimate result was never really in doubt, as Baltimore led from start to finish. Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins picked off Bailey Zappe on the quarterback’s second pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Ravens a 7-0 lead.

While it wasn’t the prettiest victory, Baltimore was still able to take off from there. Tight end Mark Andrews caught a 12-yard touchdown from Lamar Jackson. Rashod Bateman caught a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter. And while the Browns narrowed Baltimore’s lead to 11 with a Zappe touchdown pass, Derrick Henry rushed for two touchdowns in the last seven minutes of the contest to put it on ice.

Jackson and Henry each made some history along the way. Jackson became the first quarterback in league history to pass for 4,000 yards, rush for 900 yards, and throw 40 touchdowns in the same season.

Jackson finished 16-of-32 passing for 217 yards with two touchdowns, also rushing for 63 yards.

Henry — who’s celebrating his 31st birthday on Saturday — had his 27th career game with at least two rushing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Jim Brown for fourth-most in NFL history. Henry had just 8 yards rushing in the first half but ended the game with 138.

The Ravens do have an injury concern with receiver Zay Flowers, who exited the game with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

On the other side, Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy set a single-season franchise record with 90 catches. He could’ve had more if not for some drops during Saturday’s matchup.

Zappe finished 16-of-31 for 170 yards with a touchdown and two picks. His last pass was an interception to nose tackle Michael Pierce — which was the first interception of the 355-pound Pierce’s career.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played one drive, completing 2-of-3 passes for 13 yards.

As the No. 3 seed, Baltimore will host the No. 6 seed in next weekend’s wild card round. Currently, that would set up a rematch between the Ravens and Chargers along with their brother head coaches, John and Jim Harbaugh.

With their loss, the Browns locked up a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft that could advance as high as No. 1 depending on the results of Sunday’s games.