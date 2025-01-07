 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens designate Deonte Harty for return from IR

  
Published January 7, 2025 02:33 PM

The Ravens have cycled through a number of different kickoff and punt returners this season and they may work their way back to the first one in the near future.

Deonte Harty was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Harty can be activated ahead of this Saturday’s game against the Steelers or at any point in the next three weeks.

Harty has been out since suffering a knee injury five games into the season. He returned eight punts for 86 yards and four kickoffs for 98 yards in his five appearances.

Tylan Wallace, Desmond King, and Steven Sims have returned punts in Harty’s absence, but Wallace and King have both had issues with fumbles. Running back Keaton Mitchell had the only kickoff return in last weekend’s win over the Browns and picked up 47 yards.