Ravens designate Deonte Harty for return from IR

The Ravens have cycled through a number of different kickoff and punt returners this season and they may work their way back to the first one in the near future.

Deonte Harty was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Harty can be activated ahead of this Saturday’s game against the Steelers or at any point in the next three weeks.

Harty has been out since suffering a knee injury five games into the season. He returned eight punts for 86 yards and four kickoffs for 98 yards in his five appearances.

Tylan Wallace, Desmond King, and Steven Sims have returned punts in Harty’s absence, but Wallace and King have both had issues with fumbles. Running back Keaton Mitchell had the only kickoff return in last weekend’s win over the Browns and picked up 47 yards.