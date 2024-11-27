Ravens designate NT Michael Pierce to return to practice

After spending the last month on injured reserve, Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce is back on the practice field.

The Ravens designated Pierce for return, and he was practicing with the team today.

Pierce suffered a calf injury during the Ravens’ loss to the Browns and was placed on injured reserve after that. He played in seven of the Ravens’ first eight games before the injury and had 15 tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits, and a pass defensed.

The Ravens have also signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad, giving them depth at the position after tight end Charlie Kolar broke his arm on Monday night.