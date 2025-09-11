Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike returns to practice Thursday

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike returned to practice Thursday. He got limited work as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

Madubuike was on the field for the Ravens’ last defensive series and played 59 of 85 snaps but took Wednesday for rehab work on his ankle. He made the Ravens’ only sack of Josh Allen and had five pressures.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) returned to full participation Thursday after limited work Wednesday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) remained out of practice.