Ravens DT Travis Jones: I’ve got big shoes to fill with Michael Pierce retired

Defensive tackle Travis Jones had a significant role on the Ravens defense in 2024 and he sees it getting even bigger in 2025.

Longtime Raven Michael Pierce retired this offseason, which left Baltimore without another big body to go with Jones in the middle of their line a year after the 2022 third-round pick cemented his spot in the starting lineup. Jones said on Monday that he sees room to grow as a leader and a player now that Pierce is no longer in the picture.

“Mike P. was a great player,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I’ve got big shoes to fill. I’m just going to come out here, work my hardest.”

Jones had a career-high 42 tackles last season and he’s now in the final year of his rookie deal, so another strong season would serve him well when it comes time to sign a new one. Jones insists that’s not in the front of his mind right now, however.

“That’s the last thing on my mind this year,” Jones said. “I just want to put my best tape out there and whatever happens, happens.”

Focusing on his play is the best way for Jones to set himself up for a payday and it’s the best way for the Ravens to ensure their defensive line remains a strength in 2024.