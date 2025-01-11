Ravens elevate WRs Anthony Miller, Keith Kirkwood

The Ravens are without wide receiver Zay Flowers for Saturday night’s game against the Steelers, so they added a couple of other wideouts to the roster for the game.

The team announced that they have elevated Anthony Miller and Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad on a temporary basis. Both players will revert back after the game.

Miller played in Weeks 16 and 17 and he caught one pass for 16 yards in their Christmas win over the Texans. That was the veteran’s first catch since the 2021 season.

Kirkwood played in 13 games for the Saints last season and he’s made 33 overall appearances over the course of his career.

Flowers is out with a knee injury. Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Steven Sims, Devontez Walker, and Tylan Wallace are the other receivers on the 53-man roster.