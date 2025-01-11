 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Ravens elevate WRs Anthony Miller, Keith Kirkwood

  
Published January 11, 2025 06:19 PM

The Ravens are without wide receiver Zay Flowers for Saturday night’s game against the Steelers, so they added a couple of other wideouts to the roster for the game.

The team announced that they have elevated Anthony Miller and Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad on a temporary basis. Both players will revert back after the game.

Miller played in Weeks 16 and 17 and he caught one pass for 16 yards in their Christmas win over the Texans. That was the veteran’s first catch since the 2021 season.

Kirkwood played in 13 games for the Saints last season and he’s made 33 overall appearances over the course of his career.

Flowers is out with a knee injury. Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Steven Sims, Devontez Walker, and Tylan Wallace are the other receivers on the 53-man roster.