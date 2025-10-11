 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Ravens expect Alohi Gilman to contribute on Sunday, five days after arriving in a trade

  
Published October 11, 2025 07:28 AM

On Tuesday, the Ravens traded for safety Alohi Gilman. On Sunday, the Ravens are expecting Gilman to be on the field, helping their defense stop the Rams’ passing attack.

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said he’s been very impressed with how quickly Gilman is showing an understanding of his role in the defense.

“Hats off to him. He got on a redeye, flew in, [came right into] practice and made plays,” Orr said, via the Ravens’ website. “He’s communicating like he was here throughout the whole training camp.”

Gilman said he takes pride in his ability to learn a playbook quickly.

“I would say it’s a strength of mine, being in multiple systems throughout my career,” Gilman said. “It hasn’t been a crazy hard transition for me, just having that football knowledge and being around the game. There’s obviously some crossover with systems with the Chargers and Ravens [being] similar.”

The Ravens’ defense has a tough task on Sunday, but Gilman said he’s up to it.

“In terms of playing ball and getting out there and doing my job at a high level, that’s what I do. I’m not worried about that,” Gilman said. “We’re going to do it on Sunday and have a good time doing it.”