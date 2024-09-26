Ravens get Patrick Mekari, Tyler Linderbaum back at practice

The Ravens were missing three starting offensive linemen at Wednesday’s practice, but that number dropped to one on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of practice noted that right tackle Patick Mekari (neck) and center Tyler Linderbaum (knee) were both on the field. Left guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) remained on the sideline.

If Vorhees can’t play, the Ravens will have a choice to make about how to proceed at left guard against the Bills on Sunday night. Ben Cleveland is available as a backup and Mekari could move inside with Roger Rosegarten taking over at right tackle.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) is off the field for the second straight day while defensive tackle Michael Pierce (shoulder) was back on the field.