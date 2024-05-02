 Skip navigation
Ravens get roster exemption for David Ojabo, sign seventh-rounder Nick Samac

  
Published May 2, 2024 05:42 PM

The NFL’s daily transaction report brought word of several Ravens roster moves on Thursday and the team added another one to the list a short time later.

Seventh-round center Nick Samac has signed his four-year rookie deal with the team. Four other draft pick signings appeared on the report along with word that the team has been given a roster exemption for edge rusher David Ojabo because he is an international player.

Ojabo was born in Nigeria and grew up in the United Kingdom before coming to the United States for high school and college. He was a 2022 second-round pick, but has played just five games due to injuries.

The Ravens will be able to carry 91 players on the roster through the offseason as a result of the designation.

Samac was a two-year starter at center for Michigan State and could also actor into the mix for playing time at guard.