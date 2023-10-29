Ravens give up first opening drive TD in 16 games as Cardinals take early lead

The Ravens gave up an opening drive touchdown for the first time in 16 games.

Arizona drove 75 yards on 12 play after taking the opening kickoff, with quarterback Joshua Dobbs running it in from the 1-yard line.

In what may be Dobbs’ final start, with starter Kyler Murray expected to return next week, he went 3-for-3 for 24 yards on the opening drive. He also ran for 9 yards on three carries.

The Ravens have taken the ensuing kickoff and are driving.