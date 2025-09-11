Ravens have addressed the Lamar Jackson fan interaction internally

On Sunday night, a Bills fan shoved Ravens receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the head, following a Hopkins touchdown pass. Jackson reacted by shoving the fan.

The fan was ejected from the game, and indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums. The Ravens have handled the situation internally.

“Our players’ safety is of the utmost importance,” a Ravens spokesperson told PFT on Thursday. “We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident.

“While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols — both at home and on the road — to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.”

The league will not be taking any action, we’re told. Instead, they have deferred to the Ravens.

Jackson has apologized to the fan he pushed.

The last point from the Ravens is an important one. With fans and players in close proximity, it’s important to ensure that fans aren’t able to contact players, and that players aren’t able to contact fans.