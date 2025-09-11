 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfprev_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Packers
nbc_pft_kelceworthy_250911.jpg
Kelce makes ‘no excuses’ for collision with Worthy
nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfprev_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Packers
nbc_pft_kelceworthy_250911.jpg
Kelce makes ‘no excuses’ for collision with Worthy
nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens have addressed the Lamar Jackson fan interaction internally

  
Published September 11, 2025 12:57 PM

On Sunday night, a Bills fan shoved Ravens receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the head, following a Hopkins touchdown pass. Jackson reacted by shoving the fan.

The fan was ejected from the game, and indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums. The Ravens have handled the situation internally.

“Our players’ safety is of the utmost importance,” a Ravens spokesperson told PFT on Thursday. “We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident.

“While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols — both at home and on the road — to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.”

The league will not be taking any action, we’re told. Instead, they have deferred to the Ravens.

Jackson has apologized to the fan he pushed.

The last point from the Ravens is an important one. With fans and players in close proximity, it’s important to ensure that fans aren’t able to contact players, and that players aren’t able to contact fans.