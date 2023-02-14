 Skip navigation
Top News

Ravens hire Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 14, 2023 06:05 AM
February 14, 2023 08:43 AM
Baltimore is bringing a respected assistant coach back into the league to lead their offense.

The Ravens have hired Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

Monken has spent the last three seasons as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping the program win back-to-back national championships. Monken particularly shined in January, as the Bulldogs defeated TCU 65-7 in this year’s title game.

While Monken has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, he spent the 2016-2018 seasons as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator. He then was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in their one season under Freddie Kitchens in 2019. Monken was also the Jaguars’ receivers coach from 2007-2010.

Monken had a three-year stint as Southern Miss’ head coach from 2013-2015, compiling a 13-25 record — including a 9-5 finish with a 7-1 conference record in 2015.

This is the second year in a row that Harbaugh has reached into the college ranks for a coordinator who also had NFL experience. Harbaugh brought Mike Macdonald back to be the team’s defensive coordinator after he’d departed the organization to become Michigan’s D-coordinator under Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, in 2021. He’d previously been with the Ravens since 2014, rising from coaching intern to linebackers coach.

Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman elected to depart the organization to pursue other opportunities after the 2022 season.