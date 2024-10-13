Ravens knock off Commanders for fourth straight win

The Ravens and Commanders both brought winning streaks into Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium, but only the Ravens will move into Week Seven with theirs intact.

Derrick Henry ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns while Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and a score in a 30-23 home win. It’s the fourth win in a row for the Ravens and the Commanders saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Henry now has nine touchdowns in his first six weeks with the Ravens and he sealed the win with a 27-yard run just before the two minute warning. Jackson, who is now 22-1 against NFC teams, threw an interception on the first Ravens possession of the day, but the Ravens scored on six of their next seven drives.

Jackson’s touchdown came to tight end Mark Andrews, who had three catches for 66 yards in his biggest individual day of the season. Zay Flowers added nine catches for 132 yards and Rashod Bateman also made an impact for a well-balanced Ravens offensive attack.

Jayden Daniels set a season-high with 269 passing yards, but the Commanders couldn’t get anything going on the ground with running back Brian Robinson out of the lineup. That cost them in time of possession on a day when they needed to match what a strong Ravens offense was doing when they had the ball. They were also hurt defensively by a pair of pass interference penalties on cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who struggled to stay in front of Ravens receivers all day.

The Ravens will try for No. 5 in a row in Tampa next weekend while the Commanders will try to spark another streak of their own at home against the Panthers.