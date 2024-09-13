Ravens’ Nate Wiggins will miss Sunday vs. Raiders after car accident

The Ravens’ rookie first-round draft pick has been ruled out for Sunday against the Raiders.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins will miss this week’s game as a result of a car accident, head coach John Harbaugh announced today.

“Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago,” Harbaugh said. “Looks like he’s not going to be able to make it to the game, so he’ll be out for this game. But he’s fine, he’s healthy, he’s fine, he’s just not going to be able to play.”

Wiggins apparently was in the accident after practice on Wednesday. He missed Thursday’s practice with a neck injury.

In Week One against the Chiefs, Wiggins was not in the starting lineup but played 17 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps, and he played well in pass coverage. Harbaugh indicated that the neck injury is not a long-term concern, but it will be enough to keep him off the field against the Raiders.