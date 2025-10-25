Ravens need a win to avoid tying their worst-ever seven-game start

Now that we know it will be Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley and not two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback for the Ravens against the Bears on Sunday, the question is whether the 1-5 Ravens can win a game.

With a loss, Baltimore will match its worst seven-game start in franchise history. In 2015, Baltimore started 1-6.

If they lose again, their margin for error will be wafer thin the rest of the way.

A loss would be their fifth in a row. That would be the third longest losing streak in franchise history. In 2007, the Ravens lost nine in a row. In 2021, they lost six in a row.

Win or lose to the Bears on Sunday, the Ravens will have a short-week visit to Miami on Thursday night. And it’s entirely possible that we’ll be watching the 1-6 Ravens against the 1-7 Dolphins.

And, yes, we’ll watch. Why? Because it’s football and because it’s on TV.