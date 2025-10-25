 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Ravens need a win to avoid tying their worst-ever seven-game start

  
Published October 25, 2025 07:57 PM

Now that we know it will be Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley and not two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback for the Ravens against the Bears on Sunday, the question is whether the 1-5 Ravens can win a game.

With a loss, Baltimore will match its worst seven-game start in franchise history. In 2015, Baltimore started 1-6.

If they lose again, their margin for error will be wafer thin the rest of the way.

A loss would be their fifth in a row. That would be the third longest losing streak in franchise history. In 2007, the Ravens lost nine in a row. In 2021, they lost six in a row.

Win or lose to the Bears on Sunday, the Ravens will have a short-week visit to Miami on Thursday night. And it’s entirely possible that we’ll be watching the 1-6 Ravens against the 1-7 Dolphins.

And, yes, we’ll watch. Why? Because it’s football and because it’s on TV.