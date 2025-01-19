 Skip navigation
Ravens open game with 73-yard touchdown drive

  
Published January 19, 2025 06:52 PM

The Bills stopped Derrick Henry on the Ravens’ first drive. It didn’t matter.

Henry had only 4 yards on three carries, but Lamar Jackson ran for 9 and threw for 60.

The Ravens took the opening kickoff and went 73 yards in eight plays, using the first 4:20. They lead the Bills 7-0.

Jackson completed 3 of 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown with the only incompletion a drop by Henry. His touchdown throw covered 16 yards with Rashod Bateman getting wide open in the end zone.

The Ravens are playing without receiver Zay Flowers, who is inactive with a knee injury.

Tight end Isaiah Likely had two catches for 44 yards on the drive.