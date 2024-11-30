 Skip navigation
Ravens put CB Arthur Maulet, TE Charlie Kolar on IR

  
Published November 30, 2024 05:07 PM

The Ravens put a couple of players on injured reserve on Saturday.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet and tight end Charlie Kolar will both be out for at least the next four games after going on the list. Maulet has calf and knee injuries while Kolar has a forearm injury.

It is the second time Maulet is on injured reserve this season. He opened the year on the list and returned to make five tackles in the last three games.

Kolar had nine catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in 11 appearances this season.

The Ravens also announced that they have elevated defensive end Chris Wormley and linebacker William Kwenkeu from the practice squad on a temporary basis. They will return to the practice squad after Sunday’s game against the Eagles, which is previewed here along with all of Sunday’s other games.