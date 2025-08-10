 Skip navigation
Ravens put sixth-round pick Robert Longerbeam on IR

  
Published August 10, 2025 02:43 PM

The Ravens have lost another rookie cornerback for the season.

They announced on Sunday that sixth-round pick Robert Longerbeam has been placed on injured reserve. Longerbeam has a knee injury that kept him out of the preseason opener.

Baltimore lost Bilhal Kone, another sixth-rounder, when he tore his ACL and MCL in that game. They signed M.J. Devonshire to fill out their cornerback group on Saturday. Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, and Jalyn Armour-Davis are also on hand.

The Ravens filled Longerbeam’s roster spot with the previously reported signing of running back Myles Gaskin.

Longerbeam had 45 tackles and two interceptions during his final season at Rutgers.