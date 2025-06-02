Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell feels he’s better than he was before 2023 knee injury

Running back Keaton Mitchell made an immediate impact on the Ravens after his 2023 debut, but it proved to be short-lived when he tore his ACL in a November game during his rookie year.

Mitchell was able to return late in the 2024 season, but there wasn’t much opportunity for snaps in a backfield with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill leading the way. Before the injury, Mitchell was averaging 8.7 yards per touch as part of the team’s running back rotation.

Mitchell said that the team was “just holding me back and telling me to chill” once he got back on the field. He’s hopeful he can do more this year because he feels like he’s even stronger than he was before he hurt his knee.

“I feel like I’m back better than when I first got here,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website. “It’s going to be a movie for sure.”

There are plenty of other places for the Ravens to go for offense, but the big-play threat that Mitchell provided as a rookie would be a welcome addition to their bid for another AFC North title this year.