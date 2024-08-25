 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens RB Owen Wright broke a foot in final preseason game

  
Published August 24, 2024 09:04 PM

Ravens running back Owen Wright broke a foot in the preseason finale against the Packers, coach John Harbaugh said Saturday.

Wright’s final touch was a 27-yard kick return, but it’s unclear where he was injured.

He was competing with rookie fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali for the No.. 3 spot behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill after spending last season on the practice squad. Ali returned to practice this week after getting a stinger in the first preseason game but did not play Saturday.

Wright had 18 carries for 52 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games. He also averaged 30 yards on four preseason kickoff returns.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen dislocated his shoulder and will be further evaluated, Harbaugh said. Rookie center Nick Samac left the game on a cart, but Harbaugh did not have an update on him.