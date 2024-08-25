Ravens RB Owen Wright broke a foot in final preseason game

Ravens running back Owen Wright broke a foot in the preseason finale against the Packers, coach John Harbaugh said Saturday.

Wright’s final touch was a 27-yard kick return, but it’s unclear where he was injured.

He was competing with rookie fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali for the No.. 3 spot behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill after spending last season on the practice squad. Ali returned to practice this week after getting a stinger in the first preseason game but did not play Saturday.

Wright had 18 carries for 52 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games. He also averaged 30 yards on four preseason kickoff returns.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen dislocated his shoulder and will be further evaluated, Harbaugh said. Rookie center Nick Samac left the game on a cart, but Harbaugh did not have an update on him.