Ravens reduce their roster to 53 players

The Ravens reduced their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 on Tuesday.

They released RB Myles Gaskin, DB Thomas Graham Jr., RB D’Ernest Johnson, WR Keith Kirkwood, WR Anthony Miller and DL Brent Urban.

The Ravens waived CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Jahmal Banks, S Beau Brade, OL Gerad Lichtenhan, WR Malik Cunningham, G Darrian Dalcourt, G Garrett Dellinger, OLB Malik Hamm, S Desmond Igbinosun, S Keondre Jackson, DT Jayson Jones, QB Devin Leary, ILB Chandler Martin, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DL Adedayo Odeleye, NT CJ Okoye, G Jared Penning, DL C.J. Ravenell, CB Marquise Robinson, OLB Kaimon Rucker, C Nick Samac, FB Lucas Scott and TE Scotty Washington.

They waived WR Xavier Guillory and LB William Kwenkeu with injury settlements/

WR Dayton Wade landed on season-ending injured reserve, and OLB Adisa Isaac is on injured reserve/designated to return. Isaac will have to miss at least the first four games.

OL Emery Jones Jr. and S Ar’Darius Washington also will have to miss at least four games on the reserve/non-football injury list.