Ravens remain silent regarding Justin Tucker

The NFL is doing what it needs to do, reportedly interviewing three women who accuse Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate conduct during massage-therapy sessions and planning to interview more. The Ravens, in turn, are doing — and saying — nothing.

ESPN confirmed on Friday that the league is talking to the accusers, adding this from the league office: “We do not provide details or updates of the review process while investigations are ongoing.”

Implicit in that comment is the fact that the investigation is ongoing. Which means it has indeed started.

So why are the Ravens taking no action? When the Ray Rice elevator video emerged in September 2014, the Ravens didn’t wait for the NFL to act. The Ravens cut him. (Shortly thereafter, the NFL suspended Rice indefinitely.)

Regarding Tucker, the Ravens issued a comment when the first handful of complaints emerged last month. As the number has grown to 16, the Ravens have said nothing more.

The Constitutional protection of innocent until proven guilty applies only in the criminal courts. Tucker hasn’t been criminally charged. He hasn’t even been sued.

But the NFL has its own court system, developed and maintained for the sole purpose placating the court of public opinion. For the vast majority of American businesses, off-duty misconduct creates no employment consequences as long as the employee can continue to report for work.

The league has created the Personal Conduct Policy for the sole purpose of protecting the image of a business that relies on people buying tickets and watching games. In turn, teams often respond to the court of public opinion by removing from the roster players with off-field complications that outweigh on-field considerations.

Right or wrong, fair or unfair, teams will cut players who end up being more trouble than they’re worth. Tucker, even though he has strongly denied the allegations, has given the Ravens trouble. Maybe 16 different people are lying. Maybe they aren’t. For now, we know two things.

One, the league is investigating. Two, the Ravens are keeping their heads low and their mouths closed.

Perhaps the Ravens will wait to see what the league concludes. If that’s the strategy, the Ravens possibly won’t say or do anything, for months.

Or perhaps the Ravens are simply waiting until the new league year begins next month, at which point they’ll move on from Tucker and embark on the effort to find his replacement.