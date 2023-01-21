 Skip navigation
Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea

  
Published January 21, 2023 12:08 PM
The Ravens have started putting together a list of candidates to replace former offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team has requested an interview with Browns wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea. The Ravens have also requested an interview with Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson.

O’Shea just finished his third year with the Browns. He spent one season as the Dolphins offensive coordinator and was the wide receivers coach for the Patriots for 10 years.

The Ravens are not the only team with interest in O’Shea. The Jets interviewed him for their offensive coordinator opening late in the week .