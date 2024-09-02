Ravens restructure Roquan Smith’s contract

The Ravens went into this week over the salary cap and needing to get compliant, General Manager Eric DeCosta confirmed last week.

“We have some flexibility to make some moves, and we will in the next week be cap compliant,” DeCosta said, via video from Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “There are a lot of different things can we do. We’ve been pretty conservative. . . . We’re in good shape upstairs, and we’ll have a good plan.”

On Monday, the Ravens did a simple restructure of linebacker Roquan Smith’s contract, creating $4.875 million in cap space, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Smith has 244 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in the 25 games since joining the Ravens.