Ravens rookie Adisa Isaac remains out of practice on Tuesday

With kickoff between the Ravens and Chiefs approaching, Baltimore’s injury report remained the same on Tuesday.

The Ravens listed outside linebacker Adisa Isaac as a non-participant and running back Rasheen Ali as limited.

Isaac, a rookie third-round pick, is dealing with a hamstring injury that first popped up months ago. While he was on the non-football injury list and was activated in early August, he has not been available to practice so far this week.

Ali is dealing with a neck injury.

On the other side, the Chiefs were once again missing just receiver Hollywood Brown on Tuesday. Brown is not expected to play in Week 1, but should be back soon after.

Baltimore and Kansas City’s game statuses are due out on Wednesday.