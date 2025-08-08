 Skip navigation
Ravens rookie CB Bilhal Kone carted off with a left knee injury

  
Published August 7, 2025 08:00 PM

Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone was injured with 12 seconds left in the first quarter of Thursday night’s preseason game.

He immediately grabbed his left knee, and his teammates motioned for the training staff.

The sixth-round draft pick had his leg placed in a vacuum splint and was carted off the field.

John Harbaugh went on the field while the medical staff was tending to Kone and appeared visibly upset after hearing from Ravens head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon.

The Ravens have ruled out Kone with a knee injury, as expected.