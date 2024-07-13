 Skip navigation
Ravens rookies report to training camp today

  
Published July 13, 2024 01:23 PM

Training camp season in the NFL is upon us.

Today is the reporting day for the Ravens’ rookies, the first NFL players who will report to training camp this summer.

Some teams have rookies and veterans report at the same time, while others bring their rookies in first. The Ravens opted to have the NFL’s earliest start, with rookies reporting today and veterans reporting a week later on July 20.

The earliest veteran reporting date is July 17, which is when the Texans’ entire roster will report. The Bears will be the second team to have their full roster in camp, with their veterans reporting on July 19. The Texans and Bears open the preseason with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on August 1.

The latest reporting date is July 24, which is when the full rosters of the Falcons, Cowboys, Colts and Steelers report to camp.