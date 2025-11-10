Ravens S Kyle Hamilton: We’re starting to hit our stride on defense

The Ravens’ three-game winning streak has oddsmakers feeling bullish about their chances of winning the AFC North and their defense continued to fuel the turnaround in Minnesota on Sunday.

Their 27-19 win over the Vikings saw the defense intercept J.J. McCarthy twice and stop the Vikings on three fourth downs. The Ravens have now allowed 41 points over their last three games, which is a stark change from allowing 32.3 points per game over the first six weeks of the season and safety Kyle Hamilton said after the game that this is the kind of play they expected all season.

“I think we’re starting to hit our stride,” Hamilton said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s not a surprise to us. I think we’re playing to our potential now, and that has to be sustained. We’re happy we got the win, but we’re not ecstatic about what our record still is. We still have stuff to do, and people to prove wrong, people to prove right, so this is a good building block going forward in the season.”

The Ravens are set to play a pair of unimpressive offenses when they face the Browns and Jets over the next two weeks. Extending their winning streak through those games would give the Ravens their first winning record of the season and it would make it hard to argue with the idea that they’ll end the season with another divisional crown.