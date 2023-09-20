Ravens sign Kenyan Drake to practice squad

A veteran running back is returning to the Ravens.

Baltimore is signing Kenyan Drake to its practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Drake, 29, was with Baltimore last season, appearing in 12 games with five starts. He rushed for 482 yards with four touchdowns, gaining 4.4 yards per carry. He also caught 17 passes for 89 yards. Drake spent time with the Colts this summer.

The Ravens have been looking for depth at running back with J.K. Dobbins out for the season with a torn Achilles. The club had Drake, Ronald Jones, and James Robinson in for workouts.

Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon are on Baltimore’s 53-man roster at running back.