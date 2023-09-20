Ravens bring Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones, James Robinson in for workouts

The Ravens will be taking a look at several veteran free agent running backs on Wednesday.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will have Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones, and James Robinson in for workouts. The Ravens have Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon on the active roster in the wake of J.K. Dobbins’ Achilles tear.

Drake ran 109 times for 482 yards and four touchdowns with the Ravens last year and spent time with the Colts this summer. Jones was released by the Cowboys at the conclusion of his two-game suspension this week while Robinson spent time with the Patriots and Giants this offseason.

The Ravens also have Keaton Mitchell on injured reserve, but he won’t be eligible to return until Week Five at the earliest.

