Ravens sign Kyle Hamilton to record contract extension

The Ravens have rewarded one of the league’s best young defensive players.

General Manager Eric DeCosta announced in his Wednesday press conference that safety Kyle Hamilton has signed a four-year contract extension.

Multiple reports indicate the deal is worth $100.4 million with $82 million guaranteed.

That’s a record for a safety.

“We started really kind of engaging with Kyle and his group just before we broke on vacation,” DeCosta said. “But I would say that talks started to heat up about three weeks ago. Appreciate the dialogue that we had with those guys. I think the deal really does speak to how we feel about Kyle — highest-paid safety in the NFL.

“That’s a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. We’ve had a few players over the years become the highest paid at their position. And I think when you are the highest paid, that’s an important distinction. And I think Kyle has proven that he’s going to carry that very well, and we expect him to continue to be an impact player in our defense for years to come.”

Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick of the 2022 draft, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro in 2024.

Last year, he finished with 107 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception, starting all 17 games. He was on the field for 92 percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps.