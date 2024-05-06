 Skip navigation
Ravens sign QB Emory Jones, DE C.J. Ravenell

  
Published May 6, 2024 05:14 PM

Quarterback Emory Jones landed a spot on the Ravens roster after trying out for the team at their minicamp this weekend.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Jones and defensive end C.J. Ravenell have both signed with the team. Wide receiver Jelani Baker and defensive tackle Tre’Darious Colbert were waived in corresponding moves.

Jones was a journeyman during his college days as he spent four years at Florida before moving on to spend one year each at Arizona State and Cincinnati. He started games in all three stops and went 197-of-322 for 2,219 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during his final college season.

Ravenell had 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and three sacks at Missouri Western in 2023.