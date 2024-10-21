 Skip navigation
Ravens sign RB Chris Collier to 53-man roster, elevate LB Kristian Welch

  
Published October 21, 2024 04:45 PM

The Ravens announced a couple of additions to their roster for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Running back Chris Collier has been signed off of their practice squad while linebacker Kristian Welch is being elevated for the game. Welch will return to the practice squad after the game is over.

Collier has appeared in two other games this season and he’s returned two kickoffs for 22 yards. He could factor into the kick return plans against Tampa now that Deonte Harty has been placed on injured reserve.

Welch signed to the Ravens’ practice squad after being released by the Broncos last week. He had eight tackles in six appearances this season and also played in 43 games for the Ravens between 2020 and 2022.

The Ravens did not activate cornerback Arthur Maulet from injured reserve and they’ll need to do so this week if he is going to return to the active roster this season.