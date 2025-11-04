Ravens sign S Keondre Jackson to 53-man roster

The Ravens announced a change to their safety group on Tuesday.

They signed Keondre Jackson off of their 53-man roster and released Sanoussi Kane in a corresponding move. They also signed tight end Scotty Washington to their practice squad.

Jackson, who signed with the team after going undrafted in April, has appeared in three games as a temporary elevation this season. He made five tackles while playing on special teams in those appearances.

Kane played in six games this season, but was inactive the last two weeks. The 2024 seventh-round pick had nine tackles in 15 games during his rookie season.