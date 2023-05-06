 Skip navigation
Ravens sign third-round pick Trenton Simpson, fourth-round Tavius Robinson

  
Published May 6, 2023 12:24 PM

The Ravens signed two more draft picks on Saturday.

The team announced that linebackers Trenton Simpson and Tavius Robinson have agreed to four-year deals with the team. The Ravens now have five of their six picks under contract with only first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers still unsigned.

Simpson was taken in the third round after spending the last three years at Clemson. He had 165 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 33 games for the Tigers.

Robinson joined the Ravens in the fourth round. He played in 32 games at Ole Miss and had 89 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.