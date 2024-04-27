 Skip navigation
Ravens take RB Rasheen Ali at No. 165

  
Published April 27, 2024 03:36 PM

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team would likely draft a running back at some point this week and he made good on that suggestion in the fifth round.

The Ravens used the 165th pick in the draft to select running back Rasheen Ali. He’s the sixth player the Ravens have drafted so far and they have three more picks to go.

Ali suffered a biceps injury at the Senior Bowl and did not work out at the Scouting Combine as a result. Ali ran for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns at Marshall in 2021, but was limited to three games in 2022 before returning to run for 1,135 yards and 15 scores last season.

Derrick Henry is at the top of the depth chart in Baltimore and Ali will join Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill as options behind him this fall.